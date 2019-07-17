*Receive $10 OFF regular priced tickets to the shows Mamma Mia or Newsies for shows July 9 - August 17, 2019. Does not apply to performances on July 5-8, 2019 and Aug 5, 2019. Limited number of tickets available at this discount price. CANNOT BE APPLIED TO PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS. Must be a Vancouver Sun subscriber.
You have successfully unlocked the redemption page!
To receive your $10 OFF discount, use Promo Code: SUBREWARDS. Offer valid for shows Mamma Mia or Newsies for shows July 9 - August 17, 2019 (except July 5-8 and Aug 5). Offer expires July 17, 2019. Cannot be applied to previously purchased tickets. Limited number of tickets available at this discount price.
There are 2 ways to redeem:
- BOOK ONLINE at https://www.tuts.ca/shows-and-tickets/tickets/
- CALL the TUTS Office at 1-604-631-2877. Note: Additional $5/order fee for phone orders
Thank you for subscribing to The Vancouver Sun!
Receive $10 OFF up regular priced tickets to the shows Mamma Mia or Newsies for shows July 9 - August 17, 2019!
Only available to Vancouver Sun & Province Subscribers. Must use provided promo code, which can be used online or over the phone. Limited number of tickets available at this discount price. Must be regular priced tickets .Does not apply to preview performances July 5-8, 2019 and Aug 5, 2019. Cannot be applied to previously purchased tickets.